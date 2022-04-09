Illinois Senate says goodbye to Rep. Harris, Senate chambers

In addition to voting on the last legislation of the spring, the wee hours Saturday morning at the Illinois Senate were a time for farewells.

For House Speaker Chris Welch, it was for a veteran lawmaker who's retiring Rep. Greg Harris.

"Our majority leader, our chief budgeteer, our friend, you are the embodiment of a public servant. And this chamber will miss you dearly," Welch said.

This was the last time the Senate will meet in the chambers until 2025, due to renovations.

"The Senate chamber itself, I want you to take a look around this chamber. We will not be coming back here for quite some time probably a couple of years as a construction project is underway. This is a grand chamber where we assembled it's a beautiful setting in which we get to work and we're lucky to be part of this district," Senate President Don Harmon said.

Next time the Senate convenes, it will be in the Howlett Building next door.