Baldwin County Strawberry Festival roars back with first big crowds since ’19

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Baldwin County Strawberry Festival returns in a big way to the small town of Loxley. From the crowded walkways–to an almost full parking lot to a long line waiting for strawberry shortcakes, things were filling up even before the festival officially started at 9 Saturday morning.

“What we’re hearing and finding from other festivals, COVID has kept people in for a couple of years and now they’re out and about and it’s already busy,” said festival chair Greg Walker. For people meandering in the cool morning air, it’s good to be back.

“I missed everything about it, I missed the people I missed just being out and doing normal things like this after being stuck in the house for two years,” said Barbara Staples as she waited in line for shortcake. There’s plenty to see.

“I love the vendors, I’m a shopaholic I think I just love looking at everything,” said Barney Olsen from Foley. For a town as small as Loxley, this is the town’s biggest annual event and it makes a big difference to a lot of people.

“As a small community we thrive on the fellowship and seeing people embrace the community we love it,” said Annie Norton from Loxley. The big turnout bodes well for the ultimate goal. Money raised is split between Loxley Elementary and the Baldwin County ARC. There’s one more day for the strawberries and everything else Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.