Playoff after the playoffs

All of the regional qualifiers from United ISD in the District 30-6A Tournament. Anica Cantu (second from left) and Tania Gonzalez (right) played a playoff for the second individual berth into the regional tournament with Gonzalez coming away with the win. Pictured here (from left) United South’s Leslie Rodriguez, Cantu, Alexander’s Zaida Gonzalez, Fabiola Gutierrez, Stephanie Grajeda, Angelina Dorne and Amber Medina, and Gonzalez.

Nothing was easy about qualifying for the regional tournament out of District 30-6A last week at The Max. No one knows that better than United’s Tania Gonzalez and United South’s Anica Cantu.

After two days of intense golf, including a first day with winds averaging nearly 20 miles an hour, the two athletes fought tooth and nail to give themselves a shot to advance in the 2022 postseason.

But even after all of that nothing was decided. Gonzalez and Cantu were tied with a score of 179 after two days and they had to play one more hole.

“I was very nervous,” Gonzalez said. “I kind of just had to keep myself together, be calm, focus (on) one shot at a time.”

“I was pretty nervous,” Cantu added. “To be completely honest I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is happening.’ I kind of thought out of all the strokes I couldn’t just do one better? Wow.

“But I mean, everything happens for a reason. There’s a reason it happened that way.”

Gonzalez and Cantu couldn’t be in any different spots in their careers. United’s Gonzalez is a senior. This was her last shot to move on in the postseason. Moving on isn’t a new thing to her at all. She qualified with her team as a freshman — and after COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 season — she went to regionals as an individual as a junior.

Cantu is a freshman. This was her first-ever taste of postseason play. She hadn’t played in a district tournament, much less a playoff, and this would all be new to her.

In the playoff the girls had to go back to hole No. 18 and play it again. That hole at The Max is the closing one for a reason. It makes you think. While it’s only 291 yards on the scorecard from the women’s tees which isn’t overly long, with a gully in front of the green and out of bounds sitting some 50 to 60 yards between, golfers have to make a choice.

There is a bit of an opening down the right next to the green so players can hit driver, but laying up with an iron or a wood can give you a better angle if you just play into the fairway. But the second shot would be longer and you have to hit over the gully if that’s the choice you make.

Both players hit solid first shots and were set up with a chance to make a birdie. Gonzalez put her approach shot on the green. Cantu’s came up short in the gully.

It was a devastating result for the freshman, but her coach wasn’t panicking despite what she had to do.

“She’s got to go drop in the drop zone with a penalty so she’s already hitting 3,” United South head coach Tommy Rodriguez said. “So she’s got this look like, ‘Oh no.’ But I said, ‘It’s all right, just go up there and put it in the hole. You’ve got this.’”

Just saying, “Put it in the hole,” sounds simple enough but the actual challenge of doing that is a completely different discussion especially when having to hit back over the gully.

But Cantu very nearly did. Her shot just glided past the hole nearly falling for a par which would have put immense pressure on Gonzalez.

“It was a very nice shot,” Gonzalez said. “Anica’s a very great player and I knew it was going to be a tough playoff hole. I did get a bit nervous but I know that everything that was going to happen was for a reason.”

With both players on the green, Gonzalez found herself away after Cantu’s gutsy attempt to make par. Seeing a shot like that can rattle a player, but the United senior has been here before. She then went up and drained her putt locking up yet another regional berth.

Seeing his athlete fight through two full rounds of a tournament and a playoff like that and now going all three years making the regional tournament in her high school career, had United’s head coach very proud.

“I was very confident (going in),” Coach Julian Tijerina said. “I’ve been coaching Tania for four years and the one thing I can say about her is she’s a winner.

“She’s been to regionals every year whether with the team, or if not, individually. So this is not new to her and I knew she was going to do well. She did her best and I’m extremely proud of her.”

Now Gonzalez turns her attention to the regional tournament next week in McAllen. This is her last chance to get to state and — as with any player in any sport in Texas — she wants to get there.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with other girls that are just as good, some even better,” she said. “Just getting different experience each time I go.”

“I want her to go out there and just enjoy the ride, it’s her senior year so this is it,” Tijerina said. “And go out there and focus on one shot at a time, and if she does that, she’ll play really well.”

