5 Fastest TTK Loadouts in Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded

By Ralston Dacanay
 2 days ago
Here are the top five fastest time-to-kill (TTK) weapon loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2...

Warzone Players Show Off Rebirth Money Glitch

Warzone players show off the broken money glitch which has plagued Caldera for some time, but now can be replicated in Rebirth Island. Developers have gone after money in Caldera, nerfing it heavily, contract glitches have given players more money than they could ever use. Or that's what we thought.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games Arriving in April 2022

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the first weeks of April 2022. Near the start of every month, Xbox typically unveils an extensive lineup of games that will soon be heading to Game Pass. As for this month, though, Microsoft has now announced that 10 titles in total will be added to the platform, which is more than we're used to seeing.
#Video Game#Rebirthreinforced#Vargo 52 Vargo#Spetsnaz Grip Magazine#Pkm
Corrupted Loadout Data: How to Fix the Warzone Bug

Warzone has suffered from hacking, broken weapons, and serious glitches, and the latest of these has come from a new bug that appeared around Season 2 Reloaded, the "Corrupted Loadout Data" error. Corrupted Loadout Data: How to Fix the Warzone Bug. The "Corrupted Loadout Data" bug started appearing around the...
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
ComicBook

PlayStation Fans Report Digital Games Becoming Unplayable

PlayStation fans are reporting that some old digital games are no longer playable on older consoles. PlayStation has raised a number of concerns about how it will sustain its older platforms over the years. In 2021, Sony announced it would be closing down the PS Vita and PS3 PlayStation Stores, leading to a ton of backlash from players. Even though it's a platform that is now two generations old, many were concerned that there would be tons of games that essentially become lost to time. With how vocal fans were, Sony reversed the decision and confirmed that the stores would remain live for the foreseeable future.
International Business Times

'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Reportedly Preparing Major Surprise For Fans

Activision, the American video game publisher behind the hit franchise "Call of Duty," is reportedly preparing something for April 30, with the official reveal supposedly happening in May, according to an insider. The early development video of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" leaked a few days ago, and it...
epicstream.com

Ex PlayStation Boss Says No Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity, But He's Wrong

In an interview with IGN, former PlayStation U.S. boss Jack Tretton talked about possible Call of Duty Xbox/PC exclusivity once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The former exec said he didn't think that was at all likely, which makes sense for him to say, but he's wrong. In this article, we'll explain why an ex PlayStation boss is wrong about Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity.
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite season 2 introduces another 'Battle Pass that never expires'

There's been plenty of grumbling about Halo Infinite recently, with some of its biggest streamers turning to other games (opens in new tab), and 343 is looking to regain some of the game's early momentum with a fan-pleasing season 2 refresh. The most eye-catching element of Halo's pass by far is the fact that it will never expire, an unusual tactic that was announced last year (opens in new tab).
