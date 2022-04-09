ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX to hold hiring event for 350 new jobs

By Jake Flanagin
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX, is about to go on a major hiring spree. Airport officials will begin considering candidates for more than 350 new jobs at LAX during a hiring event to be held Saturday, April 16.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Flight Path Museum located at 6661 Imperial Highway in L.A.

LAX concessionaires, including Hudson Group, Stellar News, and Marshall Retail Group, are looking to add new cooks, cashiers, baristas, managers, customer service representatives, and more, to their employee rolls. Successful applicants can receive job offers on the spot Saturday.

“They actually really are available that day,” LAX spokesperson Charles Pannunzio told KNX. “Folks who are coming out to the fair should be prepared, they should have the documents they would need.”

LAX’s Security Badging Office will be open the day of the fair exclusively for applicants who receive job offers that morning.

Interested applicants should bring valid, government-issued photo identification cards and employment authorization documents. They must also be able to pass a background check, LAX officials said.

Applicants have been asked to pre-register online , but Pannunzio says the fair will not turn away walk-ins so long as they have the required documentation on hand.

