Second Judicial Circuit welcomes back experienced court reporter

 2 days ago
Pictured, from left, are: Traci Ackman, Honorable Mark Shaner, Honorable Christopher Weber, Sarah Wilhoit, Honorable Matthew Hartrich, Honorable Melissa Morgan and Amy Scott.

Chief Judge Melissa A. Morgan and the Second Judicial Circuit of Illinois have announced the appointment of Sarah Wilhoit as an Official Court Reporter.
Wilhoit began her career as a Court Reporter in the Second Circuit in 1997 serving Lawrence County. With this appointment, she will be headquartered in Crawford County, while also serving the circuit as a whole.
“The Second Circuit is extremely grateful to welcome back Ms. Wilhoit who is a highly qualified Court Reporter. She brings with her extensive experience in both the courtroom and the private sector, a strong work ethic, and exemplary leadership skills,” stated Chief Judge Morgan. “I look forward to working with her and I am confident that she will do an outstanding job serving the courts of the Second Judicial Circuit.”
Wilhoit began her appointment on April 1 when she was sworn in by Chief Judge Morgan at the Crawford County Courthouse in Robinson. Crawford County Resident Circuit Judge, Christopher Weber; Circuit Judge Matthew Hartrich; Associate Judge Mark Shaner; Amy Scott, Court Reporter Supervisor for the Second Circuit; and Official Court Reporter, Traci Ackman were also among those present for the swearing-in ceremony.
Wilhoit will serve the 12 counties of the Second Circuit which include Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne and White. The Second Circuit is also accepting applications for additional Court Reporter positions.
Interested persons may submit a résumé to the Office of the Chief Judge at 911 Casey Avenue, Suite HI-05, Mt. Vernon, Illinois 62864.
For additional information, please contact Amy Scott at (618) 244-8036.

