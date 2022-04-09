ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

High school sports: Buchholz falls on senior night to Nease in boys lacrosse

By Noah Ram
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
Under clear evening skies at Citizens Field, the Buchholz Bobcats kept the score close early on against Nease before the Panthers prevailed 18-9.

Buchholz entered playing its fifth game in the last eight days, but it didn’t show at first. The ‘Cats, winners of their last three, came out motivated and led 3-2 after the first quarter. However, Nease, which arrived with a three-game winning streak of its own, started a comeback in the second.

The Panthers outscored BHS 6-2 in the second, including three consecutives to push the score from 6-5 to 9-5.

It was more of the same in the third. NHS earned three of the first four and seven of nine to grow its lead from four to nine. Even after Buchholz scored with just 14 seconds left, a Nease goal as time expired bumped it to 17-8.

Buchholz coach Casey Adams said once the Panthers warmed up, they were tough to beat.

“They came out here and played right off the bus, so the first quarter was a little slow for them,” Adams said. “Once they got their legs warmed up, they are good team. They’ve beaten good teams.”

The fourth saw both teams trade goals, with Nease’s Chase Shreiner recording the final goal with 20 ticks remaining.

Adams said fatigue contributed to the defeat.

“Two of our captains can barely play tonight, and since they are seniors, they tried to play,” he said. “They gave their best shot, but once their legs shut off, we had to shut them down.”

Upperclassmen shine for the Panthers

Junior Kalani Laughlin topped all goal-scorers with five. Seniors Tyler Moltisanti and Nick Fleming stood behind him with three, while Moltisanti added four assists.

For Buchholz, senior Aaron Lower capped in shots and goal, throwing three in the back of the net. Fellow senior Caleb Ransom tallied two.

Coach Casey Adams praises seniors

Buchholz features a senior-laden squad, with 12 of the 26 players ranking as such. In their final home game, Adams applauded their work.

“We all sold out to make sure the seniors had a good experience in their last game,” he said. “This is one of the strongest senior classes we’ve had.”

He offered significant admiration for Lower and Ransom.

“Ransom finished the entire game and did a lot of good things for us,” Adams said. “Lower is a six-foot seven attackman, and he takes a lot of abuse but plays with a lot of heart.”

District playoffs await both teams, with Nease’s opponent yet to be determined, and Buchholz traveling to Forest Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Adams said he’s looking forward to playing the Wildcats in normal circumstances. In their other game this season, Forest won by two, but the game was moved at the last moment due to a ref shortage.

“We’ll have all our guys back with a couple of days rest,” he said. “I feel good.”

