Red flag warning for fire danger in Sacramento Valley is earliest ever

By Daniel Macht
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA red flag warning is being issued for parts of the Sacramento Valley this weekend due to the potential fire danger from gusty north winds. The warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. on Saturday morning through 5 p.m. on Sunday evening when winds will combine with “very low humidity...

www.ksbw.com

NBC Bay Area

Red Flag Warning In Effect for Inner NorCal and Solano County

Hot temperatures are winding down across the Bay Area after a heat wave broke record temperatures Thursday. Despite the cool down, a red flag warning will be in effect for interior parts of Northern California and Solano County from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to meteorologists. NBC...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Hutch Post

Red Flag Warning Sunday afternoon and evening

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is forecast with winds south from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative Humidity could...
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple crews across Bay Area respond to fire in Benicia

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Police and firefighters are responding to a four-alarm structure fire in Benicia near the block of 1279 Bayshore Road near Amports, officials report. There is heavy police and fire presence due to the fire, officials said in a tweet. The Oakland Fire Department said they are assisting with the fire in […]
BENICIA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Wind and snow cause issues in the Sierra and Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snowy conditions caused major traffic issues in the Sierra Monday morning, while high winds wreaked havoc across the Truckee Meadows. Both directions of Interstate 80 over Donner Summit were shut down mid morning due to crashes and spinouts involving big rigs, Caltrans District 3 reported. Lanes reopened around 11 a.m. Chain controls remain in place for all vehicles except 4-Wheel drive with snow tires.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

First Alert Weather: Sacramento To Go From Major Heatwave To… Showers?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will get a little bit of nearly everything with weather over the next week. The biggest heatwave so far this year is expected to begin impacting the region Wednesday and get significantly hotter through the rest of the week. The city was projected to see its first 90-degree day of the year this week, but now it looks like Sacramento may see its first two 90-degree days back-to-back on Thursday and Friday. The forecasted highs for Wednesday through Friday are: 85, 94 and 90. Overnight temps for those days will sit in the low-to-mid-50s. Temperatures will drop back down by the weekend with highs of 80 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday. Both days are expected to see high winds that will lead into some wet weather to start the following week. That’s right. Much-needed April showers are possible by Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid-to-high-60s for Monday and Tuesday. For more weather info, go here.
SACRAMENTO, CA

