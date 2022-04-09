ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tiny Buc-ee’s is no longer in West Texas

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many Texans, Buc-ee’s is a beloved gas station known for its clean restrooms and beaver nuggets. Buc-ee’s is also known for its Texas-sized locations, but one Buc-ee’s in West Texas is quite the opposite. A little Buc-ee’s popped up...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 24

MLujan
2d ago

Ok I never understood why midland and Odessa were considered west Texas. It’s more central than anything… El Paso is west Texas.

Reply(8)
6
Guest
1d ago

That’s an old AT&T repeater building on Hwy 90. Looks good with the Buckee’s sign

Reply
10
