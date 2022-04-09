ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasteful Northampton held by Bradford

 2 days ago
Promotion-chasing Northampton missed a host of chances as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Bradford.

Louis Appere dragged well wide with the game’s first opening early on before a brilliant tackle by Joseph Mills denied Andy Cook at the other end.

Northampton dominated much of the first half and had chances to take a lead into the break but Scott Pollock’s shot was blocked and Mitch Pinnock whipped a fine effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Josh Eppiah also missed the target and it was more of the same in the second half, with Appere denied by Alex Bass and Sam Hoskins hitting the crossbar when the goal was gaping at the end of a manic goalmouth scramble.

Bass then smothered at the feet of Hoskins but Bradford came more into the game late on and almost snatched an unlikely victory when Callum Cooke was brilliantly denied by a flying Liam Roberts in the closing stages.

