Ayr come from two goals down to claim Inverness draw

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Ayr came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 cinch Championship draw in their home clash with Inverness.

Inverness opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Shane Sutherland after good work from Billy Mckay on the right side.

Logan Chalmers then doubled the visitors’ lead with a fine strike from the edge of the area seven minutes later, with Mckay once again getting the assist.

Ayr reduced the deficit nine minutes into the second half when Fraser Bryden scored his first goal for the club and they grabbed the equaliser in the 76th minute through substitute Markus Fjortoft, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes.

