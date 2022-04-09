MJ Williams scores 90th-minute equaliser as Bolton hold Sheffield Wednesday

MJ Williams scored a 90th-minute equaliser as late show masters Bolton secured a 1-1 League One draw with top six contenders Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore’s visitors dominated for long periods and should have had more than Jordan Storey’s 66th-minute goal to show for their control.

But Wanderers have a habit of netting in the closing stages and Williams’ leveller was his team’s 23rd goal in the final 15 minutes of action this season.

Like midfielder Williams, on-loan Preston defender Storey also registered his first goal for his current club.

He converted from inches after Sam Hutchinson headed Barry Bannan’s 66th-minute corner against a post.

Wednesday should have gone on to claim a third successive win against opponents who have won only one of their last six games to fade out of the play-off picture.

Bannan, March’s League One player of the month, had three chances in the opening 12 minutes and should have made it 2-0 14 minutes from time.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had wasted another glorious first-half opportunity, though Bolton almost took the lead through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s first-half header.

And those misses came back to haunt the Owls as Williams pounced in dramatic fashion.

