Soccer

Liam Sercombe goal earns Cheltenham victory over Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Liam Sercombe’s second-half goal earned Cheltenham a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth.

The midfielder struck in the 76th minute to earn the Robins their first ever win over Pompey and end the visitors’ faint hopes of mounting a late play-off push.

Both teams had chances to take the lead before Sercombe’s strike, with both goalkeepers pulling off outstanding saves in the second period.

Cheltenham’s Owen Evans reacted superbly to turn Michael Jacobs’ effort over the bar shortly before Gavin Bazunu pulled off a brilliant diving stop to keep out Callum Wright’s 25-yard drive which had looked destined for the top right corner.

The hosts made the breakthrough three minutes later.

Kion Etete held the ball up and found Wright, who supplied Sercombe and he beat Bazunu.

Jacobs was denied by Evans again in the 84th minute to ensure Cheltenham stayed in the top half of the table.

