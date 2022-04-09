ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Police standoff on Galway Rd in Ballston Spa

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saratoga County Sherriff’s Office was in a standoff situation on Galway Road in Ballston Spa Saturday afternoon. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo confirmed this to News 10.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time. Check back for updates as this article will be updated when more information is confirmed.

NEWS10 ABC

