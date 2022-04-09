ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe Police Department responds to drive-by shooting

By My Sherie Johnson
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Friday, April 8, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 5000 block of Conrad Street in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Once officers arrived they discovered that two houses were struck by gunfire. An investigation revealed the shots came from a gunman traveling in a white Chrysler 300. According to police, Team C patrol officers located the car just a few minutes later and were able to take four suspects in custody. After obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered two handguns from the car.

Police arrested 19-year-olds Brandon Coleman and D’terrius Brothers, both of Monroe, who were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for Assault by Drive-by Shooting. The other two suspects were juveniles and booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261fjp_0f4SFCfq00
Brandon Coleman (Photo: Courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f69c4_0f4SFCfq00
D’terrius Brothers (Photo: Courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The arrest affidavit indicated that officers spoke with a female victim about the drive-by shooting who said a white Chrysler 300 came to her home and began shooting. Officers reported that a video confirmed the complaint. Coleman denied having any knowledge of the shooting when questioned. According to the affidavit, one of the suspects placed Coleman in the car at the time of the shooting. Witnesses confirmed Coleman, Brothers and other males were inside the car.

The arrest affidavit also indicated that Brothers was the driver, and he also denied having any knowledge of the shooting when questioned.

