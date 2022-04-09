ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Done for the season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Siegenthaler will miss the rest of the year with a broken hand....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Hischier Leads Third-Period Rally vs. Stars

After an embarrassing defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded with a 3-1 comeback win against the Dallas Stars yesterday afternoon. Trailing 1-0 entering the final frame, the Devils scored three unanswered goals with the help of Nico Hischier to shock the Stars, who are looking to secure a spot as a wild-card team in the Western Conference playoffs. Here are some key takeaways from the Devils’ first road win in nine tries as their west-coast swing kicks into full gear this week.
NEWARK, NJ
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
DETROIT, MI
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres shut out by Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After watching two-goal leads vanish against two Stanley Cup contenders, the Sabres instead fell behind early against the two-time Stanley Cup champions. The first two Lightning goals were scored just 17 seconds apart, and Tampa Bay never looked back. Buffalo fell to the Bolts 5-0. After nearly ten minutes of scoreless hockey, a pair of costly turnovers set Tampa Bay up for cruise control. Ondrej Palat and Corey Perry provided some cushion for Tampa Bay. Then, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton poured it on.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sam Gagner hopes to stay with Detroit Red Wings

In a conversation with Ansar Khan of Michigan Live, Sam Gagner made clear his desire to stay with the Detroit Red Wings, hoping to win with them long term. Gagner discussed how much he has enjoyed his time with Detroit and being able to settle in with a team, as well as a defined role, and his belief that the Red Wings could soon become a winner, which he wants to be a part of.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Siegenthaler
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabres Fans Are Worried About This

The Buffalo Sabres have been playing much better in the past few weeks, and really since the New Year, the team is playing with more urgency and commitment to a team game. It's showed in results, minus say for two or three games, including last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning (a 5-0 defeat).
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first big-league bag

Rodriguez went 0-for2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Twins. Seattle produced very little offense Monday, and Rodriguez was one of only two Mariners to reach third base as a result of drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing another base on a throwing error in the third inning. The theft was the first of the talented rookie's big-league career, but he showed plenty of acumen in that area with 21 steals in 26 attempts between High-A and Double-A last season. Rodriguez is off to a rocky start at the plate in the majors, however, going 1-for-14 through four contests.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Practices Monday

Kylington (upper body) joined practice Monday and could return Tuesday against Seattle, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Kylington skated as an extra Monday but says he's "ready to go and available." His status for Tuesday's game likely won't be determined until pregame warmups. The 24-year-old has 27 points in 64 games this season and has missed the last five contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy