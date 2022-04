Jakobi Meyers is among many who took issue with how Adam Schefter reacted to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Haskins had been in Southern Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO