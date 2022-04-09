ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCHA official suspended after being caught naked on work video call

By Rich Calder
 2 days ago

A New York City Housing Authority official has been suspended 30 days without pay after being caught naked in bed with a woman during a work-related video conference call.

A 17-second video posted on YouTube of what was supposed to be a routine video call for NYCHA staffers, shows Alex Tolozano, a Bronx-based administrative housing superintendent, in his birthday suit next to a woman — as stunned colleagues looked on.

“So he’s laying in the bed,” said one attendee among the 50 upper-level managers and superintendents, who were invitees to the video conference, which occurred shortly after noon on Wednesday, The City reported .

Once an unidentified woman’s face appears in the blurry frame, another worker shouts “Oh my God!”

Seconds later, Tolozano appears — apparently in the buff .

“Oh my God! No!” his shocked colleagues scream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUkiw_0f4SDFOR00 Alex Tolozano has worked with the scandal-scarred housing authority since 1988.Stephen Yang

Tolozano, who began working with the authority in 1988 and made $129,000 last year, was suspended by end of day Wednesday. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

“During the meeting participants observed Alex Tolozano’s phone camera was on the screen for at least two minutes revealing that he was potentially engaged in inappropriate activity with another individual,” NYCHA officials said Friday, the outlet reported.

“NYCHA took swift disciplinary action following this incident by immediately suspending the employee, initiating an investigation and beginning the administrative process for dismissal,” said spokeswoman Barbara Brancaccio.

“Inappropriate activity, absconding from work, and time abuse are not tolerated at NYCHA and will be met with suitable consequences.

“Most importantly, NYCHA is working tirelessly to root out bad actors and create a culture of compliance, service, professionalism and respect, and we will not allow this unacceptable behavior to deter us from our mission or discourage or demoralize our extraordinary workforce.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTmxK_0f4SDFOR00 Water main break at NYCHA Harlem site leaves 3,000 without heat, water

Tolozano was previously brought up on disciplinary charges three times over work performance issues, NYCHA officials told The City. He was suspended temporarily twice — in 1995 and in 2015. He was also reprimanded in 2014.

The bizarre incident is the latest strike against the cash-strapped, scandal-scarred authority. It has been under the oversight of a court-appointed monitor since January 2019 after agreeing to pay $2.2 billion to settle a federal probe and admitting it failed to remove lead paint and mold, provide enough heat, fix broken elevators and rid apartments of roaches, rats and other vermin.

Comments / 5

John Peterson
2d ago

Hilarious! His excuse is going to be that he was just illustrating the department's new transparency policy and was just a symbolic gesture that he has nothing to hide.😂😂😂

Reply(2)
7
James Dimmock
2d ago

This is happening acause there are incompetent individuals working in these Agencies and it is spreading all over the City Workforce as well. Only time will tell how extensive and infected it has become. This, as we continue to mandate employee hiring standards without regard to qualifications or the lowering of such qualifications. Persons who find themselves in situations of this and other scandals do nothing but lower the expectations of the Public when it comes to having to cleaning up the Agency. Bring back the best and brightest to our once highly regarded Agencies.

Reply
6
