ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Texas woman arrested after performing ‘illegal abortion’ on herself: authorities

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Texas woman was arrested this week for allegedly performing an “illegal” abortion on herself, authorities said.

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was taken into custody Thursday in the southern part of the state near the border with Mexico, and is currently being held in a Starr County jail, detained on a $500,000 bond.

Herrea “did intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” a Starr County Sheriff’s office spokesperson told KVEO TV Friday.

“I really can’t imagine what they are going through right now,” family friend Romeo Gonzalez told The Post.

Gonzalez,  a former teacher who runs an insurance company in Roma, Texas, where Herrera lives with her family said he taught the woman’s father when he was in high school in 1986 and had recently agreed to help Lizelle find work.

“I was waiting for her to send her resume but she never did,” he said.

The arrest has sparked protests in Texas where pro-abortion activists planned to rally outside the jail Saturday where Herrera is being held.

The Frontera Fund, which funds abortions in Texas, called on their supporters to protest the incarceration which comes seven months after Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed controversial anti-abortion legislation in September banning abortions after six weeks. Pro-abortion activists have argued that many women don’t even realize they are pregnant in those weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohS6H_0f4SDAyo00 Abortion activist group The Frontera Fund called for protests to defend Lizelle Herrera. https://twitter.com/LaFronteraFu

“What we know is that…she was in the hospital and had a miscarriage and divulged some information to hospital staff, who then reported her to the police,” Rockie Gonzalez, the founder and director of the Frontera Fund told  Medium.

Frontera Fund posted the phone number of the Starr County jail and urged their Twitter followers to call to demand her release. “It’s wrong and unconstitutional for Lizelle to be arrested on alleged murder charges,” the group said in a statement.” Pregnant people should not be criminalized regardless of pregnancy outcomes.”

Senate Bill 8 also allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or “aids and abets” the procedure.

A study released last month from the University of Texas at Austin found that 5,600 Texans traveled to abortion clinics in other states to get abortions between September and December 2021, compared to 500 for the same period in 2019.

It is not clear how far along Herrera was in her pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Induced Abortion#Abortion Clinics#Abortions#Murder#Kveo Tv#The Post#The Frontera Fund
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Criticizes Texas Anti-Trans, Anti-Abortion Laws During SXSW﻿ Speech

Lizzo is not one to stay quiet in the midst of injustice. The “Juice” singer, who was raised in Houston, Texas, was chosen as one of the keynote speakers at the South by Southwest conference and film festival this past Sunday in Austin. While onstage, Lizzo used her time to address the state’s recent controversial anti-trans and anti-abortion laws.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy