South Dakota woman gets probation for theft of pandemic-related funds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $20,000 restitution after defrauding multiple government agencies of pandemic-related jobless funds.
Marietta Ravnass was convicted of money laundering in January.TSA agents find hidden sword in man’s cane; traveler says he’s just as surprised as they are
Ravnaas used an international money transfer service to accept unlawful payments from several states.
The two-year probation sentence also includes restitution of $8,200 be paid to Massachusetts and $12,100 to Washington.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 1