South Dakota woman gets probation for theft of pandemic-related funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $20,000 restitution after defrauding multiple government agencies of pandemic-related jobless funds.

Marietta Ravnass was convicted of money laundering in January.

Ravnaas used an international money transfer service to accept unlawful payments from several states.

The two-year probation sentence also includes restitution of $8,200 be paid to Massachusetts and $12,100 to Washington.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.