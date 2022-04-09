ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Dakota woman gets probation for theft of pandemic-related funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $20,000 restitution after defrauding multiple government agencies of pandemic-related jobless funds.

Marietta Ravnass was convicted of money laundering in January.

Ravnaas used an international money transfer service to accept unlawful payments from several states.

The two-year probation sentence also includes restitution of $8,200 be paid to Massachusetts and $12,100 to Washington.

