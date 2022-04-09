Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam earn Dundee a point at Tannadice

Dundee United and Dundee had to share the spoils at Tannadice after a thrilling four-goal cinch Premiership clash ended 2-2.

United looked to have the game sewn up early in the second half after establishing a two-goal lead through Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew but Dundee came storming back with Danny Mullen and then Charlie Adam earning a point.

The result confirmed United’s top-six finish, while bottom side Dundee have now closed the gap on St Johnstone to five points.

The first chance of the game fell to Dundee in the fourth minute when Jordan Marshall swung a cross in from the left but Mullen headed over United keeper Benji Siegrist’s crossbar.

The home side carved out an opportunity of their own when Tony Watt sent a ball across goal which Liam Smith returned but Ilmari Niskanen failed to connect.

However, the United fans did not have to wait long for the opener in the 12th minute.

Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor came racing off his line but United’s Ross Graham won the header on the edge of the box with the ball flying to Clark who nodded into the empty net.

The Dark Blues passed up a great chance when a driven ball from Marshall fell to Mullen at the back post but his tame shot was held by Siegrist.

However, United doubled their advantage in the 55th minute with a stunning goal.

The Tangerines were awarded a free-kick wide on the right after a foul by Jordan McGhee with Mulgrew stepping up to whip the ball into the far top corner with Lawlor rooted to his line.

That looked to be the knockout blow but Dundee came storming back with two goals in the space of a minute on the hour mark.

First, Mullen headed home from close range after Siegrist flapped at a Cammy Kerr cross and then Adam hit a ferocious, swerving 30-yard shot past the stunned United keeper.

Marc McNulty should have given the Tangerines the lead again shortly after but the striker blazed over Lawlor’s bar with the goal at his mercy.

United then broke from inside their own half with Niskanen teeing up Liam Smith but he shot wide.

Dundee sub Niall McGinn came agonisingly close to putting his side in front when he tried an audacious long-range lob but the ball bounced off the top of the United crossbar.

Deep in stoppage time, there was a final chance for Dundee sub Josh Mulligan but his shot flew wide.

