The Boston Red Sox on Sunday took care of one of the most important members of their pitching staff. Hours before their series finale against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, the Red Sox announced a new four-year contract extension for Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock, who was tremendous out of the bullpen for Boston as a rookie in 2021, now is under contract through the 2026 Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox, under the terms of the new deal, have club options on the right-hander for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO