Power outage in the Valley affects over 2,500 customers

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Approximately 2,700 customers throughout Mahoning County were without power Saturday afternoon. Most of those affected were in New Middletown, Springfield Township and Poland Township.

According to First Energy, a circuit lockout caused the outage. Crews restored power by 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.