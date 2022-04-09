ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Power outage in the Valley affects over 2,500 customers

By Noelle Haynes
 2 days ago

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Approximately 2,700 customers throughout Mahoning County were without power Saturday afternoon. Most of those affected were in New Middletown, Springfield Township and Poland Township.

According to First Energy, a circuit lockout caused the outage. Crews restored power by 2 p.m.

