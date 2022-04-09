ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Vct1_0f4S9lcM00
Tweet

ISTANBUL (AP) — A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday but no casualties or serious damage were immediately reported, the country’s disaster service said.

The 5.2 magnitude quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time (1402 GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometers (4.2 miles).

“We have not received any negative reports so far. Our teams continue their scanning activities in the field,” Malatya Governor Aydin Barus told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum tweeted that the Turkish government was closely following the situation.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighboring Elazig province in January 2020, killing 41 people and injuring more than 1,600. In 1999, at least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey.

Comments / 240

AJ Hone
2d ago

Under Toe... QUESTION - And WHO do you think controls "Mother Nature" ?ANSWER - God. His Word must be fulfilled... and He uses man to do it. PROVERBS 16:2 - "All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes, but the Lord weigheth the spirits.verse-4) The Lord hath made ALL things for Himself: yea, even the wicked for the day of evil."It's Gods program. He designed it! He developed it! And He is Boss! We are to "humble" ourself under His Mighty Hand & follow His Instruction Book(the King James Holy Bible) if we want to go live with Him soon!

Reply(16)
68
Sheila
2d ago

And so it starts....Nostradamus'predictions coming to light! He saw multiple earthquakes, floods, wars in this 2022 decade and on in.

Reply(16)
16
Annette Abaribe
2d ago

When would they stop blaming Natural desasters on God? When the evil ones are using bombs! What is so great about that?

Reply(43)
26
Related
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Eastern Turkey#Istanbul#Extreme Weather#Ap#Anadolu Agency#Urbanization#Turkish
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Fortune

A new COVID variant ‘not yet known to the world’ just touched down in Israel

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Two Israeli travelers returning home from abroad were found carrying a combination of the Omicron variant and the BA.2 “stealth” Omicron variant—a mutation COVID that the country’s health ministry said is “not yet known to the world.”
WORLD
FOX Reno

4.1 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks rumble Walker, California

WALKER, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Did you feel it?! A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Walker, California Thursday evening at 9:51 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Several aftershocks continued to shake the area until 10:05 p.m. listed below:. 2.9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
Thrillist

The CDC Adds Another Country to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) continues to add countries to Level 4 of its COVID-19 travel advisory list, the strongest warning it offers. Yet, for the fourth straight week, there are positive signs out there. Level 4, the designation where the CDC advises you don't travel to...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
Bridget Mulroy

Atlantic Volcanoes Giving Signs They're About to Blow

Steam at a geothermal park in the Azores.(Carsten Brandt/iStock) The Azores Archipelagos is a group of nine islands in the Northern Atlantic Ocean and is a territory of Portugal. The islands have been creating a lot of commotion recently with thousands of earthquakes shaking things up.
The Guardian

Dozens hospitalised as Iraq engulfed by dust storm

A dust storm has swept through much of Iraq, leaving dozens of people in hospital with respiratory problems, a health ministry spokesperson said on Saturday. The storm formed in the north of the country on Thursday, prompting the cancellation of flights serving Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region. As...
ENVIRONMENT
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy