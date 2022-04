Coming off a historic run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, Saint Peter's University is making a coaching hire that shows a commitment to returning to the postseason. The school is hiring Wagner's Bashir Mason as its next head coach, sources told ESPN. A deal is expected to be finalized Monday, and the move to bring in an experienced and established coach is indicative of the school's commitment to keeping the program competitive in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO