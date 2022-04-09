ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Paint bunnies for Spring at Burien Arts free online class this Sunday, April 10

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1JKv_0f4S9Dnm00

This Sunday, April 10, 2022, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host Devrim Ozkam of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding participants through how to paint bunnies and talking about Spring during Burien Arts Association’s weekly free online class.

This free class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting!

To participate, log on this Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League beginner acrylic painting starts April 6

Rehoboth Art League will offer a beginner acrylic painting class with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 6 to April 27. Acrylics are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
northfortynews

Hunting and Angling Outreach Programs Help to Get People in the Outdoors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) hunting and angling outreach programs offer clinics and seminars throughout the year to give novice and experienced sportspersons alike opportunities to learn or improve upon their skills. CPW’s hunter outreach programs offered [...] This post Hunting and Angling Outreach Programs Help to Get People in the Outdoors previously appeared on North Forty News.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
Romesentinel.com

Easter Bunny Express announces upcoming April journeys

HOLLAND PATENT — Hop on board the Easter Bunny Express April 15 and 16 and welcome Easter and the spring season. Travel round trip from the Holland Patent station, along the base of the Adirondack Mountains, to the historic Remsen Depot. At the depot, hunt for Easter eggs and...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
CW33

Visit the Easter Bunny at Galleria Dallas this April

DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter is fast approaching and for parents that means getting pictures of your children with the Easter Bunny. Galleria Dallas is getting into the holiday spirit this spring. This April, the Easter Bunny will hop its way down to the mall to meet guests and pose for digital pictures.
DALLAS, TX
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
Project Self-Sufficiency

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Supplies#Painting#Online Class#Bunnies#Gnome Grown Art#Revolution Paint Ink#Burien Arts Association#Artswa
1053rnb.com

Local Summer Camps for Kids That Won’t Break the Bank

Summer is right around the corner, and if you’re a parent, you may be trying to decide how your kid will spend their time. Luckily, there are still plenty of options for keeping your kids and teens entertained during the day that won’t break your bank. Boys &...
KIDS
The Herald-Times

On the Menu: Bloomington area restaurants offer Easter and springtime specials

April not only brings showers to the Bloomington area but this year it's when a lot of new restaurants are popping up and established restaurants are hosting special dinners and events for Easter and other upcoming celebrations. Cardinal Spirits will have an Easter special of rabbit cacciatore with housemade pasta available April 15-17 and again April 22-24. The dish was a beloved staple at Finch's, where Cardinal Spirit's chef Abel Garcia worked as a sous chef. Reservations...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
yr.media

Tips for Staying Safe at Concerts and Festivals

Music festival season is just around the corner. And with COVID restrictions easing, more and more people are gearing up to head into the crowds to see their favorite artists. Getting ready to attend an event can be exciting, but it’s easy to overlook something essential — safety. And lately, safety may be top of mind for festival goers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Bring 'em out: T.I. to headline Smoke's big anniversary party

Smoke is bringing out a lineup of 2000s hit musicians to celebrate seven years in the downtown area. T.I. and Baby Bash are some of the first headliners announced for the party. Fatman Scoop will host the evening. The popular downtown bar announced the concert on Monday, April 11. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News4Jax.com

Cake decorating contest with AlleyCakes

Ali Webb from Alley Cakes joins the show to help guide Rance and Mark while they create a beautiful cake for Eden. Alley Cakes not only helped us today with a sendoff surprise for Eden, but they create desserts for any occasion. Ali says, “Our team truly wants your cake to not only taste as good as it looks, but we’re a bakery who understands your vision, and delivers quality edible artwork that will stand out and be remembered.”
FOOD & DRINKS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
975
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy