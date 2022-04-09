Freeze Watch issued for Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Effingham STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EFFINGHAM, BEAUFORT, HAMPTON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 834 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Tarboro, or 8 miles northwest of Ridgeland, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...up to penny sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should case. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ridgeland, Hampton, Yemassee, Lake Warren State Park, Varnville, Estill, Furman and Scotia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 26 DAYS AGO