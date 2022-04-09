ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie County, IL

Freeze Watch issued for Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Lowndes, Perry, Shelby, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Chilton; Dallas; Lowndes; Perry; Shelby; St. Clair TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA CHILTON DALLAS LOWNDES PERRY SHELBY ST. CLAIR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, FORT DEPOSIT, LOWNDESBORO, MARION, MOODY, PELHAM, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, SELMA, AND UNIONTOWN.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTY At 940 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shelby County Airport, or near Calera, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alabaster, Pelham, Helena, Calera, Chelsea, Montevallo, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Westover, American Village, Oak Mountain State Park, Highland Lakes, Fowler Lake, Shelby County Airport, Mount Laurel, Lay Lake, Alabama 4H Center, Camp Branch, Siluria and Alabaster Veterans Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night through Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bibb, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bibb; Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Shelby County in central Alabama Northeastern Bibb County in central Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Blocton, or 11 miles northwest of Montevallo, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hoover, Alabaster, Pelham, Helena, Riverchase, Oak Mountain State Park, Maylene, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Joe Tucker Park, Ballantrae, Marvel, Camp Branch, Saddle Lake Farms, Siluria, Alabaster Veterans Park, Bounds Lake, Hebron and Saginaw. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Thurston and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Shelby and Monona Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Panola; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and deep east Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Fayette; Shelby The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee Loosahatchie River at Arlington For the Loosahatchie River...including Arlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Loosahatchie River at Arlington. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Stewart Road South begins to flood. Low-lying farm land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

