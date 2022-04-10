Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL And Region Pay Tribute To Dwayne Haskins After His Death

By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tributes are continuing to pour in for Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died this morning in South Florida.

He was killed after being struck by a dump truck when he exited his vehicle and started walking along I-595.

Haskins’ fellow teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers are in shock and are reacting to the news of his sudden and untimely passing.

Chase Claypool tweeted that he was with Haskins in South Florida, calling Haskins “selfless” and adding “All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be.”

He also tweeted an emotional video of himself, which he said was his initial reaction to hearing the news.

“We are placed on this undesirable pedestal and become treated as if we are anything but human, but It’s okay to not be okay. Allow me to be the example. Love you, 3 🤍🕊” Claypool wrote on Twitter Saturday evening.

Ben Roethlisberger called him “a young man that didn’t seem to ever have a bad day” and said he “enjoyed his passion and love for the game.”

Fellow Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph tweeted one word: “Devastated.”

Cornerback Joe Haden tweeted, “Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson also left a message for his teammate on social media:

“I love you bra! You had so much ahead of you! Watch over me family…” Johnson wrote on his Instagram story with a picture of Haskins.

RayRay McCloud III, another wide receiver, wrote, “Brahhhhhh😓,” seemingly in reference to Haskins’ passing.

Pat Freiermuth wrote “Love Bro❤️” on his Instagram story along with a picture of Haskins.

The Watt brothers also voiced their heartbreak over the loss of their teammate on Twitter.

“The world lost a great person today,” T.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever.”

“I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think how selfless you were in those moments,” wide receiver Chase Claypool said on Twitter.

“Such heartbreaking news. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace Dwayne 🙏🏼” Derek Watt tweeted.

“Doesn’t seem real,” Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith tweeted. “Those who knew him knew how special he was. Heartbreaking, RIP Dwayne. Lord be with his family.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin also issued a statement with the Steelers organization, expressing disbelief and heartbreak at the young player’s death:

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace,” the Steelers said.

Steelers quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan, who worked a lot with Haskins expressed his condolences and said “it was a joy to see him grow and develop.”

His former teams, the Washington Commanders and Ohio State Buckeyes, also issued their own condolences.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said in a tweeted statement. “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying that he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

“Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye,” Ohio State Football tweeted.

The NFL made their own statement on Haskins’ passing:

“The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Even outside of the NFL, various organizations and figures have expressed condolences.

“We are heartbroken for the Haskins family, Dwayne’s teammates, and Steelers Nation. Our thoughts are with you all 💛🖤,” the Penguins replied in a tweet to the Steelers’ announcement.

“We join the Pittsburgh community in mourning the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. Our hearts go out to the Haskins family and the entire Steelers organization,” the Pirates tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with Dwayne’s family after this devastating loss,” UPMC tweeted.

“Mr. Haskins was no stranger to Pittsburgh Public Schools. Over the summer, he joined his teammates to distribute book bags and hygiene kits at our annual back to school event,” the district said on Facebook.

“The City of @Pittsburgh mourns the untimely passing of @Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Steelers organization,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said on Twitter.

Former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who once roomed with Haskins at a youth football camp, also weighed in:

Prior to the Penguins-Capitals matchup at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins held a moment of silence for Haskins.

Some athletes have criticized the phrasing of Schefter’s original tweet, which noted that he was “struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.”

