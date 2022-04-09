ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Philadelphia

Stolarz will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Flyers, Elliott Teaford of...

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
NESN

Penguins Centre Evgeni Malkin Cross-Check Hearing Monday

NHL Player Safety announced on its official Twitter account that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin would have a hearing for his cross-check to the Nashville Predators’ Mark Borowiecki. On Sunday, Malkin slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands before cross-checking the Predators’ defenseman to his mouth. Malkin received...
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild

Yesterday, the LA Kings squared off with the Minnesota Wild, and while it started off great, things quickly fell off, as the team fell 6-3. Early on in the game, the Kings went to the penalty kill, and while short-handed, Trevor Moore set up Rasmus Kupari for a nice look and goal to open the scoring.
Yardbarker

The case for and against signing Adrian Kempe to a long-term deal

Adrian Kempe is having a career year and the LA Kings will have a decision to make about signing him to a long-term deal. It has been a breakout season for LA Kings winger Adrian Kempe. The type of season the team and their fans have been waiting for out of the Swedish winger. His current deal that pays him $2 million per year is up at the end of this season and he will be a Restricted Free Agent. The Kings are likely engaging in conversations about locking him up long-term. Here we’ll take a look at the cases for and against signing him to a lengthy extension.
Yardbarker

Flyers Should Move on From van Riemsdyk This Offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers will be undergoing a retool during the offseason to be competitive in 2022-23. Interim head coach Mike Yeo has been playing players such as Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard recently in addition to a relatively younger lineup. Due to the club’s struggles and injuries to several core players this season, the Flyers were sellers at the trade deadline, which resulted in more opportunities for inexperienced players at the NHL level to become more seasoned.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first big-league bag

Rodriguez went 0-for2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Twins. Seattle produced very little offense Monday, and Rodriguez was one of only two Mariners to reach third base as a result of drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing another base on a throwing error in the third inning. The theft was the first of the talented rookie's big-league career, but he showed plenty of acumen in that area with 21 steals in 26 attempts between High-A and Double-A last season. Rodriguez is off to a rocky start at the plate in the majors, however, going 1-for-14 through four contests.
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Rangers, Maple Leafs clinch; Denver wins NCAA title

Jack Roslovic is one of those players many of us forget a bit about until he enjoys the occasional explosive game. That fits the current situation. Over the previous six games, Roslovic went pointless, generating a meager five shots on goal. Then, all of a sudden, Roslovic earned the NHL player of the night nod for Saturday. He got there with a hat trick plus an assist.
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
