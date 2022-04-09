Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Philadelphia

Adrian Kempe is having a career year and the LA Kings will have a decision to make about signing him to a long-term deal. It has been a breakout season for LA Kings winger Adrian Kempe. The type of season the team and their fans have been waiting for out of the Swedish winger. His current deal that pays him $2 million per year is up at the end of this season and he will be a Restricted Free Agent. The Kings are likely engaging in conversations about locking him up long-term. Here we’ll take a look at the cases for and against signing him to a lengthy extension.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO