Orlando, FL

Magic's Mo Bamba: Practices Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bamba (ankle) participated in Saturday's practice session, Khobi Price of the Orlando...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Jazz or Nuggets? Warriors taking right approach to seeding

SAN ANTONIO -- Steve Kerr joked ahead of the Warriors' win Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers that if it were up to him, the Warriors would face Wichita State in the first round of the NBA playoffs -- a nod to Wichita native and Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
defpen

Alvin Gentry Won’t Return to Kings Bench Next Season

Alvin Gentry won’t return to the Sacramento Kings bench next season and the team will begin searching for their next season. Gentry joined the Kings as an Associate Head Coach in 2020 and was promoted to interim head coach after the team fired Luke Walton one month into the season. As Gentry still has one more year in his contract, the team is discussing with him a role in the front office, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Chuma Okeke
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, April 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 27-54 overall and 17-23 at home, while Utah is 48-33 overall and 19-21 on the road. The Jazz will be looking to clinch the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a win; Portland is eliminated from playoff contention.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Report: Kings eyeing Dubs' Brown, Atkinson for next head coach

The rumor mill is rumbling in Sacramento. The Kings announced Monday that interim head coach Alvin Gentry will not return for the 2022-23 NBA season, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick reporting, citing sources, that a search for a new coach would begin “immediately.”. So, who...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
CBS Sports

Alvin Gentry won't return as Kings' head coach, discussing front-office role with team, per report

Alvin Gentry's run as head coach of the Sacramento Kings has come to an end, according to ESPN. Gentry might not be leaving the organization entirely, though, as he is reportedly discussing a move into the team's front office. Gentry was named Sacramento's interim head coach following the dismissal of Luke Walton in November, and led the team to a 24-41 record the rest of the way. The Kings finished the season outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference with a 30-52 overall record.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

