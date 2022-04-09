ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Missing Mandan teens found by NDHP

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has located four missing teens that ran away from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan on Friday night.

According to the NDHP, the four boys, three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were reported missing around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, and the Highway Patrol asked for the public’s assistance in finding them.

The NDHP now reports that they have found the four boys and they have been taken into custody as of 11:23 a.m.

This is an updating story and KX news will provide updates as we learn more details.

