Simon Cowell Reveals His Wedding Date To Lauren Silverman Will Be ‘A Surprise,’ Even For Her: ‘I’m Planning’

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Simon Cowell said he’s “planning it all” when it comes to his upcoming nuptials because he doesn’t want the wedding to ‘get out of control,’ in a new interview.

Simon Cowell, 62, is taking charge of his soon-to-be wedding to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 44, and has very specific reasons for it. The television personality admitted he’s been taking control of the plans for the special day because he doesn’t want thing to “get out of control” like they did at his “50th birthday party,” in a new interview with The Sun.

“I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party,” Simon told the outlet. “No one knows when it’s going to be — that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman during a previous outing. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite,” he continued. “The whole thing just seems like too much hassle.”

Simon’s comments come after he proposed to Lauren in Barbados, which is where they first met, on Christmas Eve 2021. The X Factor mentor apparently got down on one knee when they were vacationing in the lovely location and now they seem to both be looking forward to becoming husband and wife. The lovebirds share eight-year-old son Eric together and Simon admitted that he feels he’s been engaged “for a long time” already.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are planning on getting married. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“I’ve kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you. Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships,” he further told The Sun. “We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, ‘Well, actually, we get on really, really well’.

“And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him,” he explained. “I also just couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird. My mum and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that’s a big part of it.”

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

