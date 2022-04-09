How Wister first baseman CJ Halford earned LeFlore County Baseball Tournament MVP

WHITESBORO, OKLA. — Wister baseball coach Ryan Tucker didn’t have a specific moment to characterize his junior first baseman CJ Halford, the “rock” of the Wildcats and the 2022 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament MVP.

“He works harder than anybody that we have and maybe anybody that I’ve ever seen,” Tucker said. “He doesn’t take any time off and the biggest thing about him is how mentally tough he is. He’s mentally tough all of the time, he’s one of our best leaders and I mean, he’s a kid that you can’t say enough about.”

With Friday’s 10-2 tournament championship win over Spiro, Wister (17-3) captured its ninth title in the event’s 40th installment and the second one in two tries for Tucker. It also happened to be back-to-back vs. the Bulldogs, with last season’s 12-4 victory for the 2021 Class A state runner-up.

For an offense that averages 9.5 runs per game this season, Halford is second among everyday players in batting average at .453, while leading the team in OPS (1.489), slugging (.943) and RBIs (32).

Halford said his keys to success are “staying humble and working hard,” benching 265 pounds, squatting 360 and using that strength to lead the Wildcats in home runs with six. During the LCT’s four games, the junior batted .364 and a team-high nine RBIs.

In the only contest not cut short by mercy rule, Halford drove in four in Wednesday’s 6-5 win over Poteau. Down 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning, a double to left drove in three runs.

In the winner’s side semifinal, he connected on a 1-2 fastball, hitting a three-run homer over the left field wall to make it 4-0 in the first inning of an eventual 11-0 victory. In the finals rematch, a two-strike double to left led off the sixth inning, coming home three batters later to score the first of two runs on the play that ended the game.

"He understands how to stay even and just kind of ride the moment," Tucker said. "He's a great player."

Thursday and Friday's mercy rules at the hand of the Wildcats were only the second and third times that Spiro (14-3) had scored two runs or less for an offense that is averaging 9.2 runs per game and has five batters hitting at least .360.

Halford was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Landon Donaho, Connar Hall, Landon Thornburg and Tucker Wooten.

Regardless of result, Halford wasn't thinking about the highlights.

“No, sir,” Halford said. “We just try to stay focused and worry about the next one.”

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSPorts and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com