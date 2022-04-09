ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

17-year-old arrested after high school shooting that left teen dead

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested early Saturday in connection with the shooting outside of a New York City high school the previous day that left one teen dead and two others injured, police said.

Jeremiah Ryan was located Friday night, just hours after the incident outside the South Bronx Educational Campus, and was taken into custody following a brief standoff at his home, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference. Ryan has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the commissioner said.

NYPD via AP - PHOTO: New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewel speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. A teenage girl was killed and two other teens wounded in a shooting near a Bronx school.

Angellyh Yambo, 16, was killed in the shooting and two other unidentified teens were wounded, police said. Yambo and another victim were half a block away from the shooter while the third victim was a block away, according to investigators.

"Angellyh's loved ones are devastated. We can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace," Sewell said.

MORE: 'Ghost guns' showing up in school shootings, experts fear trend will get worse

A weapon believed to be a ghost gun, a weapon that is typically sold in parts online, was found near the suspect's home, according to police. The commissioner said investigators are trying to determine how the 17-year-old acquired the weapon and his motivations.

Comments / 282

Nick Drewecki
1d ago

Because he is 17 and NY's woke bail reform laws. He'll get 2 years at a juvenile jail. 5 years probation. That's it! And the victim get a coffin and a cemetery plot. Never to return.

Reply(42)
129
Lyin' Joe Biden
1d ago

"A weapon believed to be a ghost gun, a weapon that is typically sold in parts online, was found nearby the suspect's home, according to police." All legal firearms main frames have a serial number no matter where they are purchased, online or not, and if purchased from a legal seller online must be transferred to an FFL to take possession. Ghost guns are privately machined and built firearms with no serial numbers and are legal for the builder to possess but MAY NOT be sold to ANYONE. More subliminal media gun control propaganda. If this is in fact a ghost gun, it was stolen.

Reply(18)
51
Voni Ansah
1d ago

and once again condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of this young girl. whose life was taken senselessly too soon. May her soul rest in eternal peace. May Justice be served swiftly and harshly on her behalf.

Reply
39
IN THIS ARTICLE
