17-year-old arrested after high school shooting that left teen dead

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested early Saturday in connection with the shooting outside of a New York City high school the previous day that left one teen dead and two others injured, police said.

Jeremiah Ryan was located Friday night, just hours after the incident outside the South Bronx Educational Campus, and was taken into custody following a brief standoff at his home, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference. Ryan has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the commissioner said.

NYPD via AP - PHOTO: New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewel speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. A teenage girl was killed and two other teens wounded in a shooting near a Bronx school.

Angellyh Yambo, 16, was killed in the shooting and two other unidentified teens were wounded, police said. Yambo and another victim were half a block away from the shooter while the third victim was a block away, according to investigators.

"Angellyh's loved ones are devastated. We can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace," Sewell said.

A weapon believed to be a ghost gun, a weapon that is typically sold in parts online, was found near the suspect's home, according to police. The commissioner said investigators are trying to determine how the 17-year-old acquired the weapon and his motivations.