Ben Roethlisberger, teammates, sports world react to death of former teammate Dwayne Haskins

PITTSBURGH — The NFL took to social media to remember Dwayne Haskins after he was reportedly struck and killed by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has issued a statement on the death of Dwayne Haskins, saying his smile and zeal for life will be missed:

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who said he was with Haskins in his final moments, shared a heartbreaking video and said “it’s okay to not be okay.”

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was “devastated and at a loss for words” over Haskins’ death, citing him as one of the hardest workers on the team who fit right in as soon as he arrived.

Current and former teammates also expressed their grief. Current free agent cornerback Joe Haden, who played for the Steelers for five seasons, said to tell your loved ones you love them.

Current teammate Mason Rudolph had one word after Haskins passing.

Former fellow Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs, who just signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns, said “life is fragile.”

It’s not just Haskins’ teammates who are taking to the web to air their condolences. Voices from around the NFL are coming out with their own words about the tragedy.

Haskins’ former team, the Washington Commanders, put out a statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera.

Ohio State Football, where Haskins played in college, tweeted a short but powerful goodbye to their former QB.

Urban Meyer, who coached Haskins at Ohio State, tweeted that he’s “heartbroken” and remembered Haskins as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Ohio State history. Meyer shared a photo of Haskins from his days in Columbus.

Gene Smith, the athletic director at Ohio State also shared a photo of himself and Haskins.

Former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett said he’s “lost for words.”

The Miami Dolphins issued their condolences to the Steelers.

As did the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Steeler Merril Hoge, who personally knew Haskins, tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with Haskins’ family, friends and loved ones.

Former Steeler Trai Essex described Haskins’ passing as “gut wrenching.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tweeted that the city of Pittsburgh is mourning Haskins’ untimely passing.

Former NFL great Robert Griffin III (RG3) tweeted this touching message:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted that the loss is “heartbreaking.”

Free agent quarterback Tim Tebow asked the public to join him in prayer for Haskins’ family, friends and teammates.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta, tweeted this message from Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

