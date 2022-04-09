ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permanent Daylight Saving Time isn't all sunshine

By Paul LeBlanc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Senate's enthusiasm for permanent Daylight Saving Time masks a very real debate at the intersection of human psychology, the economy and our collective sleep...

Comments / 202

Cassandra Snider
3d ago

I'm just so glad that the government is worried about this terrible daylight savings problem I stead of those piddly little border problems, the minor inflation and the minimal rise in prices of gas, groceries and everything else...

Catryna Jensen-Radsliff White
2d ago

Some people never remember their own history. The same thing was done back in 1973 and everyone hated it, so they went back to going back and forth every 6 months. I don't see this being any different. If they were to stick to one time for the whole year it should be standard time not daylight savings time

BookemDano62
2d ago

Leave it on Standard Time year-round...Many people bike and walk in the mornings before work....Do you know the sun won't be rising in the northern parts of this country until 8:30 am???

