Permanent Daylight Saving Time isn't all sunshine
The Senate's enthusiasm for permanent Daylight Saving Time masks a very real debate at the intersection of human psychology, the economy and our collective sleep...www.cnn.com
I'm just so glad that the government is worried about this terrible daylight savings problem I stead of those piddly little border problems, the minor inflation and the minimal rise in prices of gas, groceries and everything else...
Some people never remember their own history. The same thing was done back in 1973 and everyone hated it, so they went back to going back and forth every 6 months. I don't see this being any different. If they were to stick to one time for the whole year it should be standard time not daylight savings time
Leave it on Standard Time year-round...Many people bike and walk in the mornings before work....Do you know the sun won't be rising in the northern parts of this country until 8:30 am???
