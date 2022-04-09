ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What You Need to Know About Renting a Car in Orlando in 2022

By Leigh Caldwell
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
CNET

Disney World Unveils Affordable Housing Plan in Florida

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has set aside almost 80 acres of land to build affordable housing. The development is still in its early planning stages, Disney said Wednesday, and subject to approvals. The community would include about 1,300 units in "a variety of home choices" near...
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Goofy The Haunted Mansion Figure by Jim Shore Coming Soon, Disney Responds to Tenaya Stone Accusations at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and More: Daily Recap (4/9/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, April 9, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ’Star Wars’ Pandora Bracelet and Charms Land at Uptown Jewelers, 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Theme Goes Retro & More: Magic Kingdom Photo Report 4/7/2022

The forecast looks rainy but Cinderella Castle still shines!. A new tie-dye Stitch baseball cap was found in the Emporium. New Pandora jewelry and charms have arrived at Uptown Jewelers. A new Stitch and Angel charm and a new “Best Mom Ever” Minnie Mouse charm are shown above.
SHOPPING

