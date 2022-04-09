ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

By Boston25News.com Staff
 2 days ago
Man rescued after falling between walls at MBTA’s Back Bay Commuter Rail station

BOSTON — One person is safe Saturday afternoon following a rescue at the Back Bay Commuter Rail station.

According to the Boston Fire Department, a man fell between the walls at the station.

They say companies had to breach the walls to get the person out.

The department says they worked together with Boston EMA, State Police, and MBTA Transit Police to make the rescue.

No word yet on what caused the person to fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

