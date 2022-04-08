ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

No. 4 Mules Cruise to 21-6 Victory Over Missouri Southern Friday

ucmathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG, Mo. – Brennen van Breusegen, Isaiah Pani and John Prudhom homered, and Collin Jones struck out seven, helping the fourth-ranked Central Missouri Mules baseball team cruise to a 21-6, seven-inning win over the Missouri Southern Lions in the opening game of a three-game MIAA series Friday, April 8, at Crane...

ucmathletics.com

KTEN.com

Southeastern softball moves above .500 with dominant win over SWOSU

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern swatted 15 hits led by the duo of Peyton Streetman and Cheyenne Mahy en route to its second-straight run-rule victory, this time taking a 13-1 decision over Southwestern Oklahoma State in five innings on Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Softball Field. The win lifts the Savage...
Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Hutch Post

Wind Surge lose in extra innings Saturday

Wichita, KS – Simeon Woods Richardson impressed through five and two third innings for the Wind Surge on Saturday night, but Tulsa rallied to defeat Wichita 3-2 in ten innings. The two teams remained scoreless until the third inning. Left fielder DaShawn Keirsey took first base on a wild...
WICHITA, KS

