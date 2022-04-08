ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale raising money for Ukraine

By Joe Baker
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 1929 Ford Model A classic car is one of the biggest items up for auction Saturday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. The fundraising effort, in part, aims to help the people of Ukraine. Sisters Esther and Ruth Kreider are helping to make...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City salon raises money for Ukraine family

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan salon is organizing fundraisers to support the family of one of its Ukrainian stylists. Managers at Epiphany Salon and Spa in Traverse City were inspired to help after hearing the experiences of hairstylist Tanya's family in Ukraine. People can stop by...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WHEC TV-10

'Rockin' with Ukraine' raises money for pregnant mothers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fundraiser for Ukraine was held at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster on Sunday night. In partnership with rock band 'The Dawgs' and Ukraine native Kostia Lukyniuk, the fundraiser focussed on raising the proceeds to support pregnant women and new mothers struggling to provide the care they need for their children.
WEBSTER, NY
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
New Haven Independent

Assumption School Raises Money For Ukraine

ANSONIA — Rebecca Goddard, the principal of Assumption School, sent the following information to The Valley Indy. On Tuesday March 8, 2022 Assumption students were able to dress down for a donation to Ukraine relief services. We also prayed for peace in Ukraine together during mass. We raised $600 dollars that day and all proceeds were donated to the people of Ukraine.
ANSONIA, CT
WIBW

Teresa Cuevas family raising money for Kansas Ave. statue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield said from an early age, she knew her grandmother was a star. “When I was fifteen, I had the opportunity to go to a mariachi conference with her,” said Cuevas- Stubblefield. “I chose the conference and it was in San Antonia and it was wonderful because being able to see the acknowledgement she received.. she was treated like royalty when she came.”
TOPEKA, KS
News On 6

Air Force Veteran Walks To Raise Money For Ukraine

Ray Opalka is an Air Force veteran of Ukrainian descent, and with all the recent events he started walking. “I’m a single father with a three-year-old, and so I can’t go, so I had to do something,” said Ray Opalka. Ray considered many options on how he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRON4 News

Bay Area woman raising money for Ukraine refugees

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore resident has made a GoFundMe campaign to help Ukrainian refugees settle across the border. Monica Binkney, who is Polish, is now living in Livermore. She moved from her home country to the U.S. 17 years ago. Her campaign has resulted in more than $11,000 in donations from the public. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
The Daily Record

Christian Aid Ministries, Mennonite Central Committee help Ukraine, surrounding countries

Local organizations, including Christian Aid Ministries and Mennonite Central Committee, are doing what they can to provide humanitarian relief for refugees in war-torn Ukraine and surrounding countries. Other organizations such as Catholic Charities are headquartered in Cuyahoga County, so local relief efforts are funneled through national offices. Christian Aid Ministries...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WNDU

Elkhart County Symphony to raise money for Ukraine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Symphony will perform a world-premier piece of music benefitting relief efforts in Ukraine this weekend. It will take place as part of the symphony’s “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games” concert at the Lerner Theater. The premier is scheduled for...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
9NEWS

Church raises money, support for people in Ukraine

DENVER — Members of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church held a fundraiser Sunday with baked goods, art, jewelry and other items. Most chuch members have a deep connection to Ukraine. Many were born there and most everyone has family members who still live in Ukraine. Women from the church spent their weekend cooking and baking and making all the items that were up for sale on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
WCNC

Charlotte doctor raising money, supplies for Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the world watches, Russian forces continue to take control of Ukraine, with destruction leaving the country unrecognizable. As Dr. Margaret Lozovatsky watches, she sees familiar places, her family’s home, destroyed. "All of them have seen bombings in civilian areas all around them, the situation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRQE News 13

Kirtland FCU is helping raise money to support Ukraine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Federal Credit Union is now collecting donations to benefit the families and communities in Ukraine. Recent events in Ukraine are severely impacting families and the credit union system in Ukraine has been challenged to continue the support services they offer to their communities. Kirtland FCU is working with the Worldwide Foundation […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KEPR

Local group holding bake sale to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

RICHLAND, Wash. — Some local groups are teaming up for an event to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. The "Tri-City Bakers Against Racism," "Reborn Bike Shop" and "Cora's E-Bike Shop" are all collaborating for a bake sale and garage sale. During the bake sale, there will be boxes filled...
RICHLAND, WA
North Country Public Radio

North Country Model UN raises money for Ukraine

As Russian troops mustered along Ukrainian borders last month, students across our region participating in the annual North Country Model United Nations team were in the thick of studying issues like resilience during the COVID crisis, and the tense relationship between the two countries. When the students, from fourteen school...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

"The Artist Is Present" auction raising money for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- World-renowned performance artist Marina Abramović will restage her most famous piece to raise money for Ukraine.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, in 2010, thousands flocked to the Museum of Modern Art, many camping out outside, for a chance to sit across from Abramović and experience her performance of "The Artist Is Present."Now, 12 years later, Abramović will auction off two seats across from her in a restaging of the piece. All the proceeds will go to Ukraine."Now, this is not Ukraine anymore. It's all of us. It's about humanity. It's about the possibility of facing a third World...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

