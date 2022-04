OLATHE, Kan. — The attorney for the accused Olathe East High School shooting suspect says the teenager remains in the hospital, under guard, two weeks after the incident. Former Kansas Attorney General and former Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney Paul Morrison, who was appointed to serve as the attorney for 18-year-old Jaylon Desean Elmore, appeared on Elmore's behalf in a court hearing Thursday morning.

