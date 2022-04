In the 16 years since “An Inconvenient Truth” became an unlikely box-office sleeper and Oscar winner, the climate change documentary has grown into its own distinct subgenre — one that has to devise increasingly eye-catching ways to net the attention of viewers who may have heard the message before, but have yet to really internalize it. The Al Gore-led PowerPoint presentation of Davis Guggenheim’s film looks positively quaint beside the grandiose, you-are-there spectacle of “Into the Ice,” which keeps the science simple and instead concentrates on ravishing imagery to remind us of a grim, inarguable and oft-repeated reality: The ice caps are melting, and we are barely doing a thing about it.

