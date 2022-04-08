ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigen identification and high-throughput interaction mapping by reprogramming viral entry

By Connor S. Dobson
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeciphering immune recognition is critical for understanding a broad range of diseases and for the development of effective vaccines and immunotherapies. Efforts to do so are limited by a lack of technologies capable of simultaneously capturing the complexity of adaptive immunoreceptor repertoires and the landscape of potential antigens. To address this,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Mapping the sequence specificity of heterotypic amyloid interactions enables the identification of aggregation modifiers

Heterotypic amyloid interactions between related protein sequences have been observed in functional and disease amyloids. While sequence homology seems to favour heterotypic amyloid interactions, we have no systematic understanding of the structural rules determining such interactions nor whether they inhibit or facilitate amyloid assembly. Using structure-based thermodynamic calculations and extensive experimental validation, we performed a comprehensive exploration of the defining role of sequence promiscuity in amyloid interactions. Using tau as a model system we demonstrate that proteins with local sequence homology to tau amyloid nucleating regions can modify fibril nucleation, morphology, assembly and spreading of aggregates in cultured cells. Depending on the type of mutation such interactions inhibit or promote aggregation in a manner that can be predicted from structure. We find that these heterotypic amyloid interactions can result in the subcellular mis-localisation of these proteins. Moreover, equilibrium studies indicate that the critical concentration of aggregation is altered by heterotypic interactions. Our findings suggest a structural mechanism by which the proteomic background can modulate the aggregation propensity of amyloidogenic proteins and weÂ discuss how such sequence-specific proteostatic perturbations could contribute to the selective cellular susceptibility of amyloid disease progression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of dental caries detection with quantitative light-induced fluorescence in comparison to different field of view devices

This study evaluated dental caries detection ability between the Qraycam and Qraypen on the same dental caries lesions. A total of 178teeth from 61patients were imaged using Qraypen CÂ®(QC) and Qraycam ProÂ®(QP) devices and evaluated using analysis software (QA2). Occlusal, secondary, and proximal dental caries were evaluated and scored according to International Caries Detection and Assessment System(ICDAS II) and X-ray criteria. Bland"“Altman plots were used to compare quantitative light-induced fluorescence(QLF) parameters obtained from the different QLF devices. Sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve(AUROC) were calculated. The Î”Faver. of the QLF-parameters showed that the mean difference between the two different QLF devices was close to zero and that the"‰Â±"‰5 error value was included in the mean"‰Â±"‰1.96SD range for the detection of dental caries. The accuracies for diagnosing occlusal dental caries were 0.83"“0.96 and 0.81"“0.82 and the accuracies for diagnosing proximal dental caries were 0.52"“0.62 and 0.52"“0.71 for the QC and QP devices, respectively. In conclusion, the Î”Faver. obtained from the QP showed diagnostic value mainly for screening of demineralized teeth. For teeth selected through screening, the depth of the lesion must be precisely evaluated using additional QP and radiographic imaging.
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A recurrent SHANK1 mutation implicated in autism spectrum disorder causes autistic-like core behaviors in mice via downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling

The genetic etiology and underlying mechanism of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) remain elusive. SHANK family genes (SHANK1/2/3) are well known ASD-related genes. However, little is known about how SHANK missense mutations contribute to ASD. Here, we aimed to clarify the molecular mechanism of and the multilevel neuropathological features induced by Shank1 mutations in knock-in (KI) mice. In this study, by sequencing the SHANK1 gene in a cohort of 615 ASD patients and 503 controls, we identified an ASD-specific recurrent missense mutation, c.2621"‰G"‰>"‰A (p.R874H). This mutation demonstrated strong pathogenic potential in in vitro experiments, and we generated the corresponding Shank1 R882H-KI mice. Shank1 R882H-KI mice displayed core symptoms of ASD, namely, social disability and repetitive behaviors, without confounding comorbidities of abnormal motor function and heightened anxiety. Brain structural changes in the frontal cortex, hippocampus and cerebellar cortex were observed in Shank1 R882H-KI mice via structural magnetic resonance imaging. These key brain regions also showed severe and consistent downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling, which subsequently affected the release of intracellular calcium. Corresponding cellular structural and functional changes were present in Shank1 R882H-KI mice, including decreased spine size, reduced spine density, abnormal morphology of postsynaptic densities, and impaired hippocampal long-term potentiation and basal excitatory transmission. These findings demonstrate the causative role of SHANK1 in ASD and elucidate the underlying biological mechanism of core symptoms of ASD. We also provide a reliable model of ASD with core symptoms for future studies, such as biomarker identification and therapeutic intervention studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Polarization based discrete variables quantum key distribution via conjugated homodyne detection

Optical homodyne detection is widely adopted in continuous-variable quantum key distribution for high-rate field measurement quadratures. Besides that, those detection schemes have been being implemented for single-photon statistics characterization in the field of quantum tomography. In this work, we propose a discrete-variable quantum key distribution (DV-QKD) implementation that combines the use of phase modulators for high-speed state of polarization (SOP) generation, with a conjugate homodyne detection scheme which enables the deployment of high speed QKD systems. The channel discretization relies on the application of a detection threshold that allows to map the measured voltages as a click or no-click. Our scheme relies also on the use of a time-multiplexed pilot tone-quantum signal architecture which enables the use of a Bob locally generated local oscillator and opens the door to an effective polarization drift compensation scheme. Besides that, our results shows that for higher detection threshold values we obtain a very low quantum bit error rate (QBER) on the sifted key. Nevertheless, due to huge number of discarded qubits the obtained secure key length abruptly decreases. From our results, we observe that optimizing the detection threshold and considering a system operating at 500 MHz symbol generation clock, a secure key rate of approximately 46.9 Mbps, with a sifted QBER of Â \(1.5\%\) over 40 km of optical fiber. This considering the error correction and privacy amplification steps necessary to obtain a final secure key.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Novel TENM3"“ALK fusion is an alternate mechanism for ALK activation in neuroblastoma

The identification of molecular events underlying the pathogenesis of neuroblastoma can likely result in improved clinical outcomes for this disease. In this study, a translocation within chromosome 2p and 4q was found to bring about the formation of an in-frame fusion gene that was composed of portions of the teneurin transmembrane protein 3 (TENM3, also known as ODZ3) gene and the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene in tumor cells from patients with neuroblastoma. Expression of the full length TENM3"“ALK cDNA in NIH-3T3 cells led to the formation of a fusion protein that: (1) possesses constitutive tyrosine kinase activity, (2) induces strong activation of the downstream targets of extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK), protein kinase B (a.k.a. AKT), and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), (3) provokes oncogenic transformation in NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Sug/ShiJic mice, and (4) possesses sensitivity to ALK inhibitors in vitro and in vivo. Our findings demonstrated that patients with neuroblastoma may express a transforming fusion kinase, which is a promising candidate for a therapeutic target and a diagnostic molecular marker for neuroblastoma. The in-frame 5"² partner gene that fuses with ALK has not been reported previously in neuroblastoma. Our data provide novel biological insights into the mechanism of ALK activation due to translocation, with implications for neuroblastoma tumorigenesis, and could be useful as a vital marker for the accurate diagnosis of this type of neuroblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

BET proteins loop and compartmentalize the 3D genome

Chromosomes are shaped by an interplay between loop extrusion and compartmentalization. Two new studies demonstrate that bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) proteins contribute to both processes, with BRD4 facilitating one process and surprisingly inhibiting the other. Chromosomes are inhomogeneous structures, yet their architecture relies on repeating themes. They associate with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiscale study of high energy attosecond pulse interaction with matter and application to proton"“Boron fusion

For several decades, the interest of the scientific community in aneutronic fusion reactions such as proton"“Boron fusion has grown because of potential applications in different fields. Recently, many scientific teams in the world have worked experimentally on the possibility to trigger proton"“Boron fusion using intense lasers demonstrating an important renewal of interest of this field. It is now possible to generate ultra-short high intensity laser pulses at high repetition rate. These pulses also have unique properties that can be leveraged to produce proton"“Boron fusion reactions. In this article, we investigate the interaction of a high energy attosecond pulse with a solid proton"“Boron target and the associated ion acceleration supported by numerical simulations. We demonstrate the efficiency of single-cycle attosecond pulses in comparison to multi-cycle attosecond pulses in ion acceleration and magnetic field generation. Using these results we also propose a path to proton"“Boron fusion using high energy attosecond pulses.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals differentially expressed genes related to the tissue-specific accumulation of anthocyanins in pericarp and aleurone layer for maize

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37697-y, published online 21 February 2019. This Article contains errors. The Article states throughout that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein. It should state that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as predicted flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Effect of a peer-led education intervention on dietary behaviour and physical activity among adolescents in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: a pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of peer-led education intervention on physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and dietary behaviours among adolescents in HCM city, Vietnam. Among students in the intervention arm after a 9-month follow-up, total energy intake was reduced by 304"‰kcal/day, fat by 13"‰g/day, carbohydrate by 39"‰g/day, and sweet foods by 20"‰g/day, compared to pre-intervention figures (p"‰<"‰0.05, adjusted for age, BMI at baseline, gender, the interaction between measurement time and intervention groups, and cluster effect in schools). Only total energy intake was significantly lower in the intervention than control students (p"‰<"‰0.05, after adjustment). Our pilot project has established the feasibility of a peer-led intervention to improve lifestyles among adolescents in HCM city and evidence of improvements in dietary intake. Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000421134.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Pre-operative iron increases haemoglobin concentration before abdominal surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05283-y, published online 09 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section,. "As we have previously commented in relation to the PREVENTT trial25, this might lead to statistical underpowering of these trials in the evaluation of the effect of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome sequencing of Prototheca zopfiiÂ genotypes 1 and 2 provides evidence of a severe reduction in organellar genomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32992-0, published online 02 October 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and Methods section where the donation of the P. zopfii genotype 2 (SAG 2021) was incorrectly attributed to Dr. Jagielski, University of Warsaw (Poland). In the Materials and Methods...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Adaptive changes to oxidative stress in schizophrenia

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Cuenod M, Steullet P, Cabungcal J-H, Dwir D, Khadimallah I, Klauser P,...
MENTAL HEALTH

