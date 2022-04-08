Towson native lands role in Broadway’s ‘Pretty Woman’ musical tour, performing at Hippodrome this weekend

Come enjoy the comedy classy Hairspray on Thursday, March 31 2022 at 7:00pm at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance! The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire—to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to a sudden star. A get-up and dance musical that “Welcomes to the 60s!” Hairspray also reminds us that “dancing together” is an ongoing project; one that requires action, awareness, and a bit of Tracy’s relentless optimism. Tracy must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network…all without denting her ‘do!

OXFORD, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO