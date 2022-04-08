ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2022 Chicago White Sox Schedule

baseball-almanac.com
 4 days ago

Baseball Almanac is pleased to present a comprehensive team schedule for the 2022 Chicago White Sox with dates for every game played, opponents faced, a final score, and a cumulative record for the 2022 season. "The guys who made...

baseball-almanac.com

Yardbarker

White Sox to Start Vince Velasquez in Home Opener

Seeking starting rotation depth, the White Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million deal in mid-March. The team surely never envisioned him getting the ball for the home opener, but Lance Lynn’s knee injury has forced White Sox to tap further into the depth chart. For his career,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Micker Adolfo clears waivers, sticks with White Sox

Micker Adolfo is staying in the White Sox organization. The team announced on Sunday that he cleared waivers, and will head to Triple-A Charlotte. Adolfo is an outfield prospect known for his big arm and ability to hit for power. He had a strong spring this year, too, slashing .435/.500/.783. But when Rick Hahn traded Craig Kimbrel for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, Adolfo’s chances of making the big-league club dwindled. Since Adolfo is out of options, the White Sox had to risk losing him on waivers, where many thought he could be an intriguing add for opposing GMs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox observations: Cease delivers strikeout stuff

The White Sox evened up the series with the Tigers on Saturday, behind a strong outing from Dylan Cease and some timely hitting. The bullpen also got back on track after giving away two leads on Fridayー once in the eighth inning, and again in the ninth. But it wasn’t all sunshine for the South Siders, and not just because the weather was overcast with temperatures hovering around 39 degrees. The team lost yet another player to injury, this time A.J. Pollock, who left the game with hamstring tightness after hitting a single.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

White Sox Home Opener: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Baseball season is back at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Chicago White Sox take on the the Seattle Mariners for the home opener Tuesday.  CBS 2's Ryan Baker is reporting live on the field where the game will kick off at 3:10 p.m. Gates will open 90 minutes before the game begins and parking lots open three hours prior to the first pitch. Fans can download parking passes before arriving. You may want to arrive early because the first 20,000 guests get a replica pennant commemorating the 2021 AL Central title. There will be a celebration for the division championship...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Creativity will be key for the Chicago White Sox as injuries grow. ‘Everybody’s an option,’ pitching coach Ethan Katz says.

Vince Velasquez made his major-league debut in Chicago. Pitching for the Houston Astros, Velasquez allowed three hits, struck out five and walked four in five scoreless innings against the White Sox on June 10, 2015. The right-hander, who signed a one-year deal with the Sox after the lockout, gets the start Tuesday in the home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field. “It ...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox leave Jake Burger off Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not list Jake Burger in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Burger will hit the bench Sunday while Danny Mendick starts at second base and Josh Harrison takes over at third. Burger has made 8 plate appearances this season, and is batting...
CHICAGO, IL

