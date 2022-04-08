Easter Egg Hunt at Sunny Hill set for April 15

Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.

FENTON, MI ・ 17 DAYS AGO