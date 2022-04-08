Easter Egg Hunt at Sunny Hill set for April 15

The City of Valley Grande has started a tradition for Easter. For the second straight year, Valley Grande will hold a Easter Egg Hunt at its City Park on April 9, starting at 11 a.m. The Egg Hunt will take place the week before Easter and 24 hours ahead of...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
CARROLLTON (KMZU) – Crowder State Park is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the month of April. The public is invited to hike the trails of the park to locate eggs for the chance to win a hiking stick from the parks souvenir collection. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water, wear sturdy shoes, and wear insect repellent as well as follow social-distancing guidelines.
Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
Springtime brings a variety of outdoor activities to The Woodlands area, including Easter events, races and triathlons as well as a golf tournament. Participants in the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt can bring flashlights, cameras and baskets. The entrance fee includes the egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a special snack. 7:45-8:45 p.m. $15 (resident), $20 (nonresident), $5 sibling discount. Terramont Park, 8500 Terramont Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3950. www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.
