Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in car accident

PITTSBURGH — Former Ohio State star and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was trying to resurrect a once-promising career and hoping to have an opportunity this season to be Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement, tragically died early Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Florida.

Haskins, 24, was in Boca Raton, Fla., working out with some of his teammates that included new quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and was headed to the Fort Lauderdale airport to return to Pittsburgh when the accident occurred.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. when Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility for unknown reasons” and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when he was struck by a dump truck. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process,” Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wrote on Twitter. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

At Ohio State, Haskins became one of the most prolific passers in program history during his lone season as the starting quarterback in 2018.

That fall, he completed 373 of 533 passing attempts for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, setting single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He finished third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Buckeyes to the Big Ten championship.

That helped make him a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. Haskins was also a first-team All Big-Ten pick in 2018, and was the MVP of the Big Ten title game that year. He was the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, too, and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy and Kellen Moore Award that year. He was the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP.

“He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith tweeted.

Haskins was in his second season with the Steelers after being Washington’s first-round draft choice in 2019. He was trying to start a new chapter with the Steelers, who signed him as a free agent in January 2021 and tendered him a one-year $2.54 million offer as a restricted free agent last month.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins had been spending nearly every day of the offseason in the Steelers facility, watching film and working out to get ready to battle with Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for one of the quarterback spots.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins, Jr.,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed.”

Haskins was born in New Jersey, and even trained in Central Pennsylvania as a youth. He played at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., before going on to become a highly decorated player with the Buckeyes despite playing only one season as a starter.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft after his final season at Ohio State.

But he was released by Washington after two turbulent seasons in which he compiled a 3-10 record as a starter and was eventually benched by coach Ron Rivera. In 16 games for Washington, he passed for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Haskins did not appear in a regular season game for the Steelers in 2021.

Haskins’ teammates responded to his death on social media.

“Devastated,” quarterback Mason Rudolph posted on Twitter.

“Dwayne meant so much to so many people,” defensive captain Cam Heyward wrote. “His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him.”

“The world lost a great person today,” wrote outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever.”

“Tell your loved ones … that you love them,” free agent cornerback Joe Haden said on Twitter. “Life is so short!! RIP Dwayne Haskins.”