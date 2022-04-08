ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Shakespeare in Farnsley Park rescheduled

 4 days ago

Louisville -- Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-26) is notifying everyone that due to the impending cold temperatures tonight, the Shakespeare in the Park performance planned for Friday, April 8, will be rescheduled.

Weather forecasts predict the temperature to be around 45 degrees at 6:30 p.m., with a "Real Feel" temperature in the mid-30s. So the 26th Council District performance of the Kentucky Shakespeare production of Julius Caesar in Farnsley Park will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Farnsley Park is located between Commander Drive and Wedgewood Way, off Del Rio Place, near the Bon Air Library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUQYO_0f4PwGfY00

