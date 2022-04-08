ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhD student in experimental low-field NMR/MRI

 4 days ago

Do you want to work in the dynamic world of fundamental science and technology of micro-and nanosystems? Are you interested in developing novel experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance instruments and techniques? Are you interested in applications in plant sciences and...

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover anti-cancer substances in soya extract and kudzu roots

An international team of scientists has found that soy molasses and kudzu roots contain isoflavonoids with high antioxidant and cytotoxic activity. This means they can help fight cancer, especially when chemotherapy or surgery to remove metastases may be dangerous. A description of the study is published in the journal Plants.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
scitechdaily.com

Gut Bacteria May Be an Important Factor in Blood Pressure Medicine Resistance

Findings could lead to new options for hypertensive patients who don’t respond to medication. Almost half of the U.S. adult population has high blood pressure — or hypertension — and about 20% of these patients have treatment-resistant hypertension. The reason why some people are resistant to treatment has been a mystery, but new study results show that a certain gut bacterium may be an important factor.
Bridget Mulroy

Cancer Cells Feed On Iron: Scientists Have An Advantage

Huge developments in cancer research.(Erdark/iStock) After years of research on genetic mutations of cells and a key discovery made of cells carrying KRAS gene mutations having large amounts of a reactive form of iron, scientists can attack this aspect of the mutated cells by delivering cancer medications to the “ferroaddicted” cells without causing damage to the healthy cells. This approach could spare cancer patients a significant level of discomfort going forward.
#Science And Technology#Nmr#Mri#Food Sciences#College#Phd
technologynetworks.com

A New Way To Detect Aggressive Cancer Cells

Metastases in cancer are often caused by a few abnormal cells. These behave more aggressively than the other cancer cells in a tumour. Miao-Ping Chien and Daan Brinks are working together, from two different universities, on a method to detect these cells. Their research has now been published in Nature.
bizjournals

Nichmarie Soto Bonilla, PhD

Assistant Professor of Heath Services Psychology at Kansas City University. Dr. Bonilla joined Kansas City University in September 2021. She’s earned a Doctoral Degree in Philosophy on Clinical Psychology from Ponce Health Sciences University in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and a Post-Doctorate Fellowship in the Onco-Psychology Program at the University of Kansas.
Nature.com

Thioredoxin interacting protein protects mice from fasting induced liver steatosis by activating ER stress and its downstream signaling pathways

Under normal conditions, fasting results in decreased protein disulfide isomerase (PDI) activity and accumulation of unfolded proteins, leading to the subsequent activation of the unfolded protein response (UPR)/autophagy signaling pathway to eliminate damaged mitochondria. Fasting also induces upregulation of thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression and mice deficient of this protein (TXNIP-KO mice) was shown to develop severe hypoglycemia, hyperlipidemia and liver steatosis (LS). In the present study, we aimed to determine the role of TXNIP in fasting-induced LS by using male TXNIP-KO mice that developed LS without severe hypoglycemia. In TXNIP-KO mice, fasting induced severe microvesicular LS. Examinations by transmission electron microscopy revealed mitochondria with smaller size and deformities and the presence of few autophagosomes. The expression of Î²-oxidation-associated genes remained at the same level and the level of LC3-II was low. PDI activity level stayed at the original level and the levels of p-IRE1 and X-box binding protein 1 spliced form (sXBP1) were lower. Interestingly, treatment of TXNIP-KO mice with bacitracin, a PDI inhibitor, restored the level of LC3-II after fasting. These results suggest that TXNIP regulates PDI activity and subsequent activation of the UPR/autophagy pathway and plays a protective role in fasting-induced LS.
Daily Mail

PHD student is recognised as a scientific mind of the future at the Pandemic Institute's first student excellence awards

A University of Liverpool student is among the winners of the Pandemic Institute's first Student Excellence Awards, which aim to boost the career development opportunities of PhD students who could be at the forefront of the fight against future pandemics. Sponsored by Liverpool-based diagnostics and in-clinic Covid-19 testing company DAM...
Phys.org

Researchers reveal novel role of Argonaute proteins in regulating protein quality control

The miRNA-mediated gene silencing and the ubiquitin-mediated protein quality control represent two fundamental mechanisms for controlling gene expression. However, little is known about how these processes are coupled to regulate gene expression. In a recent issue of Molecular Cell, researchers led by Sun Qinmiao from the Institute of Zoology of...
Phys.org

Single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Biosorption is the removal of contaminants from a sample by adsorbing them onto the surface of a biological material. It is expected to provide environmental and economic benefits compared with conventional separation techniques. A team of scientists including a researcher from the University of Tsukuba has analyzed the interaction of Galdieria sulphuraria algae with precious metals to better understand the biosorption process. Their findings are published in Journal of Hazardous Materials.
bizjournals

Asma Zaidi, PhD

Vice Chair of Basic Sciences, Professor of Biochemistry at Kansas City Univeresity. Dr. Zaidi joined Kansas City University in 2007. She’s earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Biochemistry, degree from Aligarh University in India. Dr. Zaidi previously worked as an Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Kansas. Through her impressive career, Dr. Zaidi has earned several professional awards and honors on an international, national and regional level. Dr. Zaidi has published almost 50 abstracts and peer-reviewed research in more than 30 publications.
Nature.com

Epitaxial growth of an atom-thin layer on a LiNiMnO cathode for stable Li-ion battery cycling

Transition metal dissolution in cathode active material for Li-based batteries is a critical aspect that limits the cycle life of these devices. Although several approaches have been proposed to tackle this issue, this detrimental process is not yet overcome. Here, benefitting from the knowledge developed in the semiconductor research field, we apply an epitaxial method to construct an atomic wetting layer of LaTMO3 (TM"‰="‰Ni, Mn) on a LiNi0.5Mn1.5O4 cathode material. Experimental measurements and theoretical analyses confirm a Stranski"“Krastanov growth, where the strained wetting layer forms under thermodynamic equilibrium, and it is self-limited to monoatomic thickness due to the competition between the surface energy and the elastic energy. Being atomically thin and crystallographically connected to the spinel host lattices, the LaTMO3 wetting layer offers long-term suppression of the transition metal dissolution from the cathode without impacting its dynamics. As a result, the epitaxially-engineered cathode material enables improved cycling stability (a capacity retention of about 77% after 1000 cycles at 290"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1) when tested in combination with a graphitic carbon anode and a LiPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solution.
technologynetworks.com

Experimentally Unraveling Tautomeric Mixtures

A team at HZB has developed a method of experimentally unravelling tautomeric mixtures. Based on resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) at BESSY II, not only proportions of the tautomers can be deduced, but the properties of each individual tautomer can be studied selectively. This method could yield to detailed information on the properties of molecules and their biological function. In the present study, now advertised on the cover of “The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters” the technique was applied to the prototypical keto-enol equilibrium.
Nature.com

New opportunities for light-based tumor treatment with an "iron fist"

The exploration of visible and near-infrared photons (henceforth, light) for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is motivated by several considerations. For starter, the use of non-ionizing radiation has great appeal from a safety standpoint, reducing the need for protective measures or equipment on the patient and operator ends alike. Light sources and optical detectors are much more accessible and affordable than X-ray, magnetic resonance, and nuclear-medicine systems for imaging and therapy, both in terms of acquisition and maintenance. The real-time capabilities of light-based imaging approaches are another alluring aspect. The implementation of ever less invasive endoscopes and catheters1, then, alleviates the Achille's heel of these techniques: the shallow penetration depth achievable-usually less than 1"‰cm.
Nature.com

Solution processed low power organic field-effect transistor bio-chemical sensor of high transconductance efficiency

Developing organic field-effect transistor (OFET) biosensors for customizable detection of biomarkers for many diseases would provide a low-cost and convenient tool for both biological studies and clinical diagnosis. In this work, design principles of the OFET transducer for biosensors were derived to relate the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to the device-performance parameters. Steep subthreshold swing (SS), proper threshold voltage (Vth), good-enough bias-stress stability, and mechanical durability are shown to be the key prerequisites for realizing OFET bio-sensors of high transconductance efficiency (gm/ID) for large SNR. Combining a low trap-density channel and a high-k/low-k gate dielectric layer, low-temperature (<100"‰Â°C) solution-processed flexible OFETs can meet the performance requirements to maximize the gm/ID. An extended gate-structure OFET biosensor was further implemented for label-free detection of miR-21, achieving a detection limit below 10"‰pM with high selectivity at a low operation voltage (<1"‰V).
Nature.com

The synthesis of diverse terpene architectures from phenols

Nature has evolved exquisite synthetic pathways for terpenes by combining isoprenes into chains, folding them into carbocycles and then oxidizing and/or rearranging them into a vast range of complex molecules (>50,000 examples). Although laboratory syntheses can sometimes emulate elements of this process, additional approaches that can similarly emulate nature's approach and lead to molecular diversity are desirable. Here we show that the synthesis of polycyclic terpene molecules can be achieved through a predictable and reliable process that starts from phenols. The synthetic route comprises three steps: prenylation, dearomatization and/or prenyl migration, and, finally, epoxidation and/or radical cyclization. Critically, the third step uses a cooperative bimetallic catalyst to mediate the cyclization of epoxy enones under hydrogenative conditions. Overall, this approach leads to the stereocontrolled formation of bicyclic-, linear-, angular-, clovane- and propellane-based terpene structures with functional groups that allow further manipulation. For example, these motifs can be repurposed for ring contractions to access additional terpene-based architectures. Of note, several natural products were prepared through a formal total synthesis using this approach; these routes are as concise as, and often shorter than, previously reported syntheses.
Nature.com

Narrowband microwave-photonic notch filters using Brillouin-based signal transduction in silicon

The growing demand for bandwidth makes photonic systems a leading candidate for future telecommunication and radar technologies. Integrated photonic systems offer ultra-wideband performance within a small footprint, which can naturally interface with fiber-optic networks for signal transmission. However, it remains challenging to realize narrowband (âˆ¼MHz) filters needed for high-performance communications systems using integrated photonics. In this paper, we demonstrate all-silicon microwave-photonic notch filters with 50Ã— higher spectral resolution than previously realized in silicon photonics. This enhanced performance is achieved by utilizing optomechanical interactions to access long-lived phonons, greatly extending available coherence times in silicon. We use a multi-port Brillouin-based optomechanical system to demonstrate ultra-narrowband (2.7"‰MHz) notch filters with high rejection (57"‰dB) and frequency tunability over a wide spectral band (6"‰GHz) within a microwave-photonic link. We accomplish this with an all-silicon waveguide system, using CMOS-compatible fabrication techniques.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lipid signalling couples translational surveillance to systemic detoxification in Caenorhabditis elegans

Correction to: Nature Cell Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/ncb3229, published online 31 August 2015. In the version of this article originally published there were errors in Fig. 1a and Supplementary Fig. 1i. In Fig. 1a, an image of the same control pgp-5::gfp animals not exposed to translation toxin G418, mutation, or RNAi, which demonstrates the baseline of no pgp-5::gfp induction without translation dysfunction, was shown twice. The corrected Fig. 1a, below, shows one image of the control animals. In the original Supplementary Fig. 1i, an incorrect image of hypoderm-specific eft-4 RNAi instead of neuron-specific eft-4 RNAi was shown. This is corrected by replacing the image in the lower right of the revised Supplementary Fig. 1i with the correct neuron-specific eft-4 RNAi image, below. The labeling of the revised Supplementary Fig. 1i panels has also been revised to include more detail about the RNAi-deficient mutant strains and the tissue-specific rescue, as below.
Phys.org

Expanding infrared microspectroscopy with Lucy-Richardson-Rosen computational reconstruction method

Opto-Electronic Science has published a study expanding infrared microspectroscopy with the Lucy-Richardson-Rosen computational reconstruction method. Computational imaging technologies have substantially reduced the costs of imaging systems and at the same time significantly improved their performances such as three-dimensional imaging capability, multispectral imaging with a monochrome sensor, etc., However, computational imaging methods are not free of challenges. Most if not all computational imaging methods require special optical modulators such as scatter-plates, Fresnel zone apertures, and coded apertures that map every object point into a special intensity distribution. A computational method reconstructs the recorded intensity distribution into multispectral, multidimensional images. Since an intermediate reconstruction step is involved, computational imaging methods are termed indirect imagers while conventional lens-based imaging systems are direct imagers. The need for special optical modulators in computational imaging is due to the limitations in the reconstruction mechanisms. Furthermore, even though the above computational methods can render additional information than conventional lens-based imagers, the quality of reconstruction has never been to the level of a lens-based imager.
